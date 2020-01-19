” India’s real problem is unemployment, not the population”: Asaduddin Owaisi to Mohan Bhagwat

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s “two children policy” demand. Owaisi claimed that unemployment and not population is the real problem in India.

“Shame on you! I am having more than two children and several BJP leaders have more than two children. RSS has always maintained that the Muslim population has to be controlled. This country`s real problem is unemployment, not the population,” the AIMIM chief said while addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad.

“Today the demographic dividend in India cannot be seen in any other country. You could not provide jobs to anyone in over five years of tenure. This is the reason why RSS is insisting to bring `two children` policy. 60 percent of the population in India has people less than 40 years of age. Today`s report is that in 2018 per day 35 unemployed persons committed suicide and 36 employed people have committed suicides. What would you say on that?” asked Owaisi.

on Friday, RSS chief Bhagwat has pressed for a law for controlling the burgeoning population of the country, reigniting a debate that the lawmakers should bring a legislation in Parliament in this regard.