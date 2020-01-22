Liquor price in the state to rise by 10 to 20 %: Details inside

The price of country made liquor, beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) will surge by 10% to 20% in Uttar Pradesh. The price of liquor will go up in the state as the state cabinet announced its excise policy for the year 2020-2021.

As per the new excise policy the licence fees for country made liquor will be increased by 10%, for beer it will be 15% and for IMFL it will be 20%. From now onwards the beer shops will be able to sell wines also.

The government has also fixed the licence fees to serve liquor in hotels across the state. The licence fees is fixed between 2.50 lakh to 10 lakhs depending upon the category of the city.