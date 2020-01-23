Raveena and Farah Khan sighs relief as court stops police from using force on hurting religios sentiment

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and Producer-Director Farah Khan had a sigh of relief as a Punjab court halted any immediate forceful action against them for hurting religious sentiments. The duo made a joke of the word ‘Hallelujah’ during a TV show hurting the sentiments of the Christian community. The old Hebrew word literally means ‘all praise is to God’.

Reportedly the offensive comments were made on December 25, 2019. Khan was the host of the web series and Tandon was a guest of the November 30, 2019 episode–during which the alleged offense is said to have been committed. As per the petition, it has been alleged in the FIR that they had made a joke of the word “hallelujah”.

The attorney for Tandon and Farah pleaded that the duo had requested an unconditional apology from the Christian community on their twitter handle. They also claimed that the contents of the FIR reveal that the offenses under section 295 – IPC is not made out and submitted that the allegations of the complainant are vague and general in nature with “the ulterior motive” to fasten criminal liability on the petitioners.