Shahid kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput’s stunning avatar in a floral dress: See pics

Jan 24, 2020, 10:43 pm IST
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are one of the most celebrated couple in the B’Town. Although Shahsi is one of the most sought star in the industry, his wife is a superstar on social media.

Mira Rajput has shared some stunning pictures of her on Instagram. Mira and her girl gang were celebrating birthday of their friend. Mir look stunning in her floral, asymmetrical dress. “GNO, GNI #girlsnight”, Mira captioned the photo.

GNO ?? GNI #girlsnight

Mira Rajput came into limelight when she married  Bollywood actor Shahid kapoor in 2015. She is often seen on various chat shows and TV commercials.

 

