Jhanvi Kapoor wins heart in these pictures: See pics

The famous star kid Janhvi Kapoor is ruling many hearts currently. The actress made everyone go gaga with her acting skills in her Bollywood debut film ‘Dhadak’ alongside Ishaan Khattar.

Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. Born to actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, she made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film Dhadak, which was a commercial success and earned her the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut.

Kapoor’s next screen appearance will come this year in Zoya Akhtar’s segment in the Netflix horror anthology film Ghost Stories. He next big screen appearance will be in the biopic ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and in ‘Roohi Afzanna’.