Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Al Thani appointed as new Prime Minister of Qatar

The ruler of Qatar has appointed Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani as the new prime Minister of Qatar. He has replaced Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al Thani will also took the duty of interior minister. He was the head of the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s office.

” The emir issued Tuesday the emiri order number two of 2020, appointing His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al Thani as Prime Minister. The emiri order shall be effective starting from its date of issue” said the Qatar News Agency.