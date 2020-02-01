Jammu and Kashmir: Three JeM terrorists killed, 3 arrested in encounter

Security forces on Friday gunned down three suspected Jaish terrorists and arrested three overground workers after an encounter at a toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The CRPF personnel gunned down the terrorists when they intercepted a truck ferrying them to Srinagar. The truck was stopped for a regular inspection at the toll plaza at Jammu-Srinagar highway when an alert cop spotted a cavity made in the loaded truck to hide terrorists. When the cops opened the cavity, the terrorists opened fire, injuring one policeman.

During the shoot out, one terrorist was killed while five fled to the nearby forested area. In the subsequent encounter, two terrorists were killed and the three overground workers – a driver and two helpers – were arrested by the police.

Police said the terrorist group is suspected to have infiltrated from along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district to carry out an attack.

“The terrorists were headed to Kashmir, probably as a replacement for the top leadership of Jaish including its chief Qari Yasir killed by security forces last month,” he said. “It was a group of militants that had recently infiltrated from International Border in Jammu.”