Sitharaman shortens the budget speech after getting unwell

FM Nirmala Sitharaman after delivering the lengthiest budget speech in Parlament felt unwell and wrapped up without completing the entire scroll.

The budget speech of FM lasted till 160 min after which she appeared uneasy and was seen wiping sweat from her forehead. She sunk to her seat and her ministerial colleagues were seen offering her candies. But soon afterward Nirmala Sitaraman requested the speaker Om Birla to consider her speech as completed. She had two more pages to complete her speech.

Still, at 160 min, it entered the Parliament records as the lengthiest budget speech by any FM.