Adnan Sami’s razing reply to Congress leader,”Your brain is either second hand or from a thrift store”

Congress Spokesperson Jayvir Shergill who questioned the union government on its decision to confer Padmasree to singer Adnan Sami today received a razing reply from the musician. Shergill questioned the rationality with which Muhammad Sanaullah, who fought for India during the Kargil war is now an illegitimate citizen and is dragged to a detention camp and Adnan Sami, the son of a Pakistan Airforce pilot who fought against India is awarded Padmasree.

Mocking Shergill’s statement Adnan Sami said:” Your brain is either second hand or from a thrift store”. He asked how a son can be held responsible for his father’s actions in the line of duty.”Are you a lawyer, is this what you were taught in Berkeley?”, added Sami.