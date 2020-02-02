Australian Open Tennis: Novak Djokovic wins men’s singles title

In tennis Novak Djokovic claimed the men’s singles title of Australian Open tennis. The Serbian player Novak Djokovic defeated Austria’s Dominic Thiem by 6-4,6-2,2-6,6-3,6-4.

This is the 8th Australian Open title. This is the 17th Grand Slam title of Novak Djokovic. He is behind Roger Federer who has won 20 Grand Slam titles and Rafael Nadal who has won Grand Slam 19 titles.

Remarkable: Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have all won a major 8 times (in Rafa's case, at least). Nadal 12 at Roland Garros

Federer 8 at Wimbledon

Djokovic 8 at the Australian Open — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) February 2, 2020

Novak Djokovic returned to World No.1 position when the rankings were updated on Monday. Novak Djokovic entered final by beating Roger Federer.

The women’s title was won by US player Sophia Kenine on Saturday. She defeated Garbine Muguruza of Spain.