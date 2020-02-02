Australian Open Tennis: Novak Djokovic wins men’s singles title

In tennis Novak Djokovic claimed the men’s singles title of Australian Open tennis. The Serbian player Novak Djokovic defeated Austria’s Dominic Thiem by 6-4,6-2,2-6,6-3,6-4.
When 2005 #AusOpen champion Marat Safin meets 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020 champion, @DjokerNole.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/8CBNBFhfDw
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 2, 2020
This is the 8th Australian Open title. This is the 17th Grand Slam title of Novak Djokovic. He is behind Roger Federer who has won 20 Grand Slam titles and Rafael Nadal who has won Grand Slam 19 titles.
Remarkable:
Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have all won a major 8 times (in Rafa's case, at least).
Nadal 12 at Roland Garros
Federer 8 at Wimbledon
Djokovic 8 at the Australian Open
— Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) February 2, 2020
Novak Djokovic returned to World No.1 position when the rankings were updated on Monday. Novak Djokovic entered final by beating Roger Federer.
And here are your #AUSOpen champions of 2020:
Men's Singles – @DjokerNole
Women's Singles – @SofiaKenin
Men's Doubles – @RajeevRam/@joesalisbury92
Women's Doubles – @TimeaBabos/ @KikiMladenovic
Mixed Doubles – @B_Krejcikova/@NMektic
LIVE?https://t.co/xkGyMyW1ox pic.twitter.com/Q3tyJt4i2U
— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) February 2, 2020
The women’s title was won by US player Sophia Kenine on Saturday. She defeated Garbine Muguruza of Spain.
