Coronavirus: UAE Consulate suspends services: Details inside

The UAE consulate in Hong Kong has suspended all its service. The decision came as the novel coronavirus outbreak in Chinese mainland.

The decision was announced by the UAE consulate authorities through a statement issued on their social media handle. In a statement issued on Twitter, the Consulate informed that the services offered by the consulate will be closed till February 9, as the Hong Kong government has announced closure of all offices to control the spreading of the infectious disease. The Consulate will resume work on February 10.

UAE Consulate has provided contact numbers for citizens in case of an emergency.

The emergency numbers: 0085228661823/0097180044444