Hindu Mahasabha state president shot dead

Ranjit Bachchan, the president of Vishva Hindu Maha Sabha Uttar Pradesh state committee was shot dead by unidentified assailants. The incident took place at Globe Park in Hazratganj area in Lucknow on Sunday. Bachchan was out for a morning walk and the assailants opened fire at him. He was suffered multiple bullet injuries on head. Bachchan’s brother who was with him was also injured in the incident.

Bachchan was a Samajwadi Party leader and a close aide of former chief minister Akhilesh yadav before joining Hindu Mahasabha. Earlier Kamlesh Tiwari, another Hindu Mahasabha leader was also murdered in the state.