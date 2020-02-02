Imran Khan Govt declares national emergency in Pakistan over locust attack

Pakistan government has declared a national emergency to eliminate the attacking swarms of desert locusts which are destroying crops on a large scale in Punjab after wiping it out in Sindh, the media reported on Saturday.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Friday convened by Prime Minister Imran Khan, reports Dawn news.

The meeting attended by federal ministers and senior officials of the four provinces also approved a National Action Plan (NAP) that requires a sum of 7.3 billion Pakistani rupees to overcome the crisis.

Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary steps on an emergency basis to contain the locust outbreak in the country and to prevent crop losses.