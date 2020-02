Heavy sell-off Budget caused the BSE Sensex nose dive below the 40,000 mark, first in the past 3 months.

The steep fall was almost in real-time as the FM Nirmala Sitharaman was introducing a complex personal tax regime in her budget speech.

The BSE’s benchmark index BSE Sensex crashed by almost 1,100 points but recovered partly to close at 39,735.53 points, down 987 points (2.43%).