“Kejriwal used to feed terrorists biriyani, but we feed them bullets”: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came down heavily on Aam Aadmi party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Yogi accused that Arvind Kejriwal feeds ‘biryani’ to the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

” Arvind Kejriwal cannot even provide clean drinking water to the people of Delhi. According to a BISsurvey, the Delhi government is making its people drink poisonous water. But it is supplying biryani to those protesting in Shaheen Bagh and elsewhere in the city”, said Yogi Adityanath while addressing a election campaign rally of BJP. ” We have been identifying every terrorist and feeding them bullets instead of biriyani”, he added.

” Earlier, stone thrower would take money from Pakistan and damage public property in Kashmir. Kejriwal’s party and Congress used to support them. But all that has stopped since the scrapping of its special status. Similarly, pakistan terrorists are being sent to hell by our soldiers. Congress and Kejriwal used to feed them biriyani, but we feed them bullets, sYogi said in a rally.