‘Please try your magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi comes with an advice to Prime minister : See what he said

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has come with an advice to prime Minister Narendra Modi about how to overcome the economic slowdown in the country. The Congress leader took his social media handle to mock Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi also shared a video of Prime minister with his twitter post.

“Dear PM, Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy”, Rahul Gandhi captioned the video of Prime Minister doing yoga.

Dear PM, Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy. #Modinomics pic.twitter.com/T9zK58ddC0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 2, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul has criticized that the union budget has no strategic idea or anything concrete and it showed hollow approach of the government towards the economic condition. Rahul Gandhi has also accused that the government was ‘all talk and nothing happening’.