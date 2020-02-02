Police registers case against singers for propagating violence

Punjab police has registered case against two popular singers in the state. The police accused that these singers through their songs and music albums propagate violence and ‘gun culture’.

Cases has been registered against Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala and Mankirt Aulakh. The police has registered case under section 294,504, and 149 of Indian Penal Code. The charges include singing obscene songs in public place, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.

A RTI activist based in Ludhiana has also filed a complaint against these singers for singing this song which promotes violence.

Earlier Punjab CM has expressed deep concern over the propagation of violence and gun culture in Punjabi songs.