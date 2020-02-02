Rap singers sued by Punjab police for ‘gun-culture music’

People from different walks of life had raised their concern on the booming Punjabi music which shows explicit violence and gun-culture on their music videos. Recently Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh had also issued a statement that the practice of mixing violence with music is condemnable.

Punjabi rap singers Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Muzewala, Mankeerth Oulak had been charged with promoting violence and gun culture in their song ‘Pakhiya Pakhiya Gun vich punch goliya’.The song features Subhdeeps native village Muze in the backdrop.

The rappers are charged for obscene picturization, derogatory language, disrupting peace and getting together with criminal intention for the song.CM Amarinder Singh had recently warned that musicians will face legal consequences if they willfully incite young minds to violence and bloodshed.