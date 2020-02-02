Release date of ‘Brahmastra’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir and Alia announced

Release date of upcoming Bollywood film ‘Brahmastra’ has been announced by the makers of the film. The film having Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna in the lead role will released this year.

The film also stars Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia was slated to release in December 2019 initially. The release had then been shifted to summer 2020. The film will hit the silver screens on December 4,2020.

Sharing a picture of the star cast on Twitter, K Jo wrote, “It’s final! Brahmastra releases on 4th December, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Brahmastra.”

Brahmastra has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is first in Aryan’s trilogy that aims to infuse ancient Indian mythology and science fiction. Ranbir kapoor plays the role of Shiva, a man with supernatural powers. Alia Bhatt plays the role of Isha.