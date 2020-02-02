DH Latest NewsLatest NewsVideoFunny

Video of fish swimming up a wall goes viral: Watch it here

Feb 2, 2020, 09:32 pm IST
A video of a fish climbing up a wall has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on ‘Reddit’.

The fish can be seen slowly swimming up the wall while the water keeps on flowing over it. And at last the fish reach the top of the wall too.

The video raised lots of questions among people. While some took a more hilarious route to react, others were simply astonished. However, before knowing what they wrote, take a look at the video:

This fish swimming up a wall from nextfuckinglevel

Earlier in 2015, such a incident was documented in a  species of catfish. But it is not clear to which species the fish in the video belong.

