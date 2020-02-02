‘Won’t allow NRC in Maharashtra’, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has confirmed that National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be carried out in the state. He said it will be difficult for both Hindus and Muslims for prove citizenship.

In an interview given to ‘Saamana’, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena, Thackeray said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will not affect citizenship of anyone in the country.

” Proving citizenship will be difficult for both Hindus and Muslims”, said Thackeray about NRC.” CAA is not a law to remove anybody from the country”, he said about CAA.

Shiv Sena has voted in favour of CAA in the parliament.