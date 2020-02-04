BJP in full throttle to claim Delhi, 240 MPs on slum duty

The campaign for Delhi assembly elections had reached its peak with prime players now in the field leading the campaign.AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, Congress and BJP’s senior leaders are all in the election front now.

Adopting a different strategy BJP’s newly appointed national president JP Nadda had ordered 240 MPs on election duty. They are instructed to live in Delhi slums for the remaining 4 days till the poll date. Union home minister Amit Shah and president JP Nadda will lead roadshows to rock Delhi voters as the poll date nears.