Saudi Arabia deports around 3 lakhs Pakistanis: Know the reason

Saudi Arabia has deported around 285,980 Pakistanis in the last five years. This was informed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the Pakistan Senate.Shah Mehmood Qureshi said this as an answer to a question raised by a member in the senate.

Between 2015 and 2019 around 285,980 Pakistanis were deported from Saudi Arabia. Of these 61,076 people were sent back from Riyadh and 224,904 from Jeddah.

As per the minister these Pakistanis were deported from Saudi Arabia due to expired visas,performing Hajj without permission, being involved in narcotics and liquor trade, overstaying in Saudi after arriving in Umrah visa, quarrelling and other offences.