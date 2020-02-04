“Thousands of Muslim youths are ready to disrupt Delhi”: JNU student arrested for sedition called for larger scale riots

The Delhi police has found out that Sharjeel Imam, the Jawaharlal Nehru University student has distributed misleading pamphlets among Muslims to make confusion and fear among the community. Sharjeel Imam, a research scholar was arrested on sedition charges.

As per the police Imam has sued Babri Masjid demolition and Kashmir issue to incite Muslims. Inthe pamphlets Imam urged the Muslims to to make larger scale disturbance to gain international attention.

” The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed last week. This law is unconstitutional and intends to discriminate Muslim ans put them in detention camps. it ha started in Assam and will follow elsewhere. Muslims across India must reject NRC and CAB in one voice. Kashmir, babri and now CAB, there are more than enough grounds for strong reaction from Muslims across India. Assam has started burning and the people are being killed. But the role played by our religious and political leadership has also been disappointing. Thousands of Muslims youth are ready to disrupt Delhi, which will attract international media attention to our issue.The students of Jamia Millia Islamia have given a protest call from the Jamia Masjid. We Muslim students of JNU, request you to join the protest in large numbers and plan for a disruptive chakka-jam” reads the statement distributed by Imam.

Imam was arrested from his village in Bihar on January 28. The Delhi Crime Branch has charged sedition case against him.