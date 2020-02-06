Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gains. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in positive notes on hoping at monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of India.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,292.15 gainoing by 149.49 points or 0.36%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 12,133.65 registering a gain of 44.50 points or 0.37%.

The top gainers in the market were Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank,Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bharati Airtel, GAIL India, YES Bank,JSW Steel and Hero MotoCorp .

The top losers in the market were Tata Motors, Cipla, Titan, Infosys, ITC, Bharat Petroleum and Hindalco.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1390 shares ended higher and 1056 shares ended in lower on the BSE.