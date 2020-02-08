Two couples tied the knot after falling in love during anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act has been still continuing in Shaheen bagh in Delhi. The protest by mostly women and children has gained worldwide publicity.

Now Shaheen Bagh is also becoming a venue for love marriages. A national media has reported that two couples who fell in love during the protest got married. OPIndia has reported this.

One of the couples named Junaid and Samar, both medical students, introduced themselves to each other in Shaheen Bagh during the ongoing protest and subsequently fell in love with each other. They reportedly tied the knot on February 7 after the consent of their family members.

Similarly, another couple, Zeeshan-Ayesha, who also met each other while protesting in Shaheen Bagh are getting married on Saturday. Zeeshan and Ayesha’s family already knew each other, but the young couple never thought about marriage. During the Shaheen Bagh protest, the two reportedly got close and decided to marry each other.