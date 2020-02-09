Mobile internet black-out in Kashmir, on Afzal Guru’s anniversary

Mobile internet was blacked-out in the seventh death anniversary of Afzal Guru,2001 Parliament attack convict.

The mobile internet services were suspended early in the morning as the authorities apprehended violence in the valley in view of the bandh call given by separatist outfits, the officials said. The internet services in the Kashmir are often compared to a doorbell, with a very short up window, and is criticized to be very slow.

Police on Saturday lodged an FIR against the banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for calling a strike on Afzal Guru’s death anniversary. Guru was hanged in 2013 inside Tihar jail for his role in the Parliament attack in December 2001.