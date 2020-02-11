Actress Mouni Roy’s latest photoshoot gallery : See Pics

Television-turned-Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is currently in the capital for an event and once again treated fans with her drool-worthy pictures.Taking to Instagram, she has shared her slew of pictures in thigh-high black dress with a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves. For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, perfect eye-makeup and a dash of lipstick.

She finished-off her look with a bracelet and hair styled pin straight. The dress also has a huge belt around the stomach and she looks stunning, as always.

The pictures were captioned, “GIGANTIC-ALLY excited for my dearest @rishika_devnani go go go Make up – @mukeshpatilmakeup Hair – @hairstories_byseema Outfit by @dshikbyrishika Styled by @rishika_devnani assisted by @ravneet_bijan @juichitaliya@pictureaffaire.” (sic)