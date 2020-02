In Tennis, Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov have entered the semi-finals of Men’s Doubles at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Netherlands.

The un-seeded Indian-Canadian pair defeated 2015 champions and fourth seeded Romanian-Dutch pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau by 6-2,3-6,10-7.

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov will face the winners of Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff versus Jamie Murray and Ken Skupski in the semi finals.