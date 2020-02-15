Road closure announced in Dubai

The Road Transport Authority in Dubai has announced that a major road in Dubai will be partially closed for 10 days beginning from Saturday. The authority took its social media handle to announce this.

” Attention: Starting 12:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020, the right lane will be closed on Al Gharbi Street towards King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St., heading North. Simultaneously the road will open on King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St. towards Al Gharbi St”, tweeted Road Transport Authority.