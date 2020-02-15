School van catches fire in Punjab ,Four children killed

A tragic incident shocked Punjab’s Longowal area in Sangrur district when a school van carrying students returning from school caught fire. Four children were charred to death when the van of Simran public school suddenly burst into flames.

The van was carrying 12 children and all except the trapped four students were pulled out to safety by the driver. Eight others also sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to the nearby hospital. Punjab CM Amarinder expressed his condolence and ordered a magisterial level inquiry.

Very sad to learn of the news from Sangrur, where we lost 4 children because their school van caught fire.

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder)