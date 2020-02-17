Coronavirus Outbreak: New advisory issued

The UAE embassy in Vietnam has issued a new advisory for all UAE nationals in the country. The embassy urged all UAE citizens in Vietnam to follow the health precautions and the advices issued by the health entities in the country to avoid getting infected by Covid- 19 coronavirus.
The advisory was issued through the official social media handle of the embassy. The embassy also asked all visitors in the country to pay attention to all health directions to protect from infections.
?? ?? ?? ????? ??? ??? ?? ?????? ????? ???????? ?????? ?????? "??????"? ?????? ?? ????? ???????? ???????? ?????? ??? ????? ?????????? ???? ???? ?????? ?? ????? ?????? ??????? ??????? ?? ??????? ??????? ?? ?????? ?????? ??????? ?? ?????? .
— UAE Embassy Vietnam (@UaeEmbassyVN) February 17, 2020
