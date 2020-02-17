Holy city Medinah hit by earthquake

The holy city of Medinah in Saudi Arabia was hit by earthquake of 2.28 magnitude on Richter scale. This was informed by the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS). The SGS informed that very light tremors of an earthquake was felt in the city on Monday.

As per SGS the tremors took place at 11.35 am in the northwest of the city. The tremors were at a depth of 5.4 kilometre. No casualties, injuries or damages were reported.