Diamond merchant jumps to death

A diamond merchant allegedly jumped to his death. As per the reports, Dhirenbhai Chandrakant Shah, 65, jumped from the terrace of a 15-storey building at Opera House in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened around 9:30 am in the morning.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival, said an official.

The deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem to state-run J J Hospital at Byculla.

The police also recovered a two-line suicide note in Shah’s office in the same building, in which he mentions that he alone was responsible for the extreme step, the official said.