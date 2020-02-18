Hawala Transaction:IT department summoned Sonia Gandhi’s close aide Ahmed patel

The Income Tax Department (IT Department) has summoned veteran Congress leader and a close aide of interim AICC president Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel. The IT department has summoned the former union minister in relation with a hawala transaction worth 400 crore rupees.

The IT department issued summons on February 11. Ahmed patel was scheduled to appear before the officials on February 14. But he did not appeared before the officials citing health problems. The IT department will issue a fresh summons to the Congress leader.

Earlier the Enforcement Directorate has questioned Ahmed Patel in a Rs. 5700 crore bank fraud case involving money laundering accusation against Sterling Biotech.