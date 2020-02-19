20 new domestic flights to be launched by SpiceJet

SpiceJet announced that it will be launching 20 new flights for domestic routes. The routes also include some service under the government’s regional connectivity scheme, Udan. from next month.

“We are excited to announce the launch of 20 new domestic flights. As we add newer cities and flights to our network, our focus remains firmly on connecting the unconnected parts of the country besides enhancing connectivity between metros and non-metros,” SpiceJet Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia said.

The new services which starts from March 29 includes services to Banaras and Guwahati, Patna from Amritsar. It will also be soon launching flights on Bengaluru-Jabalpur, Hydrabad-Mangaluru and Mumbai-Aurangabad routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

The new services will fly daily and will be operated by a mix of Boeing 737-800 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft, it stated.