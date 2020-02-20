No discount on traffic fine for these violations in UAE : Police

Abu Dhabi Police on Wednesday announced a 50 per cent discount on all traffic fines registered before December 22, provided the fines are paid off within three months.
The following violations are excluded from discounts :
-Dangerous driving
-Damaging public or private property
-Overtaking from the hard shoulder
-Dangerous driving by heavy trucks
-Driving a heavy truck that damages public or private property
-Jumping the red light while driving a heavy truck
-A heavy truck overturns, or causes the overturning of other vehicles
-Dangerous overtaking by heavy trucks
-Driving a noisy car
-Sudden deviation
-Using hand-held mobile phone while driving
-Any kind of distracted driving
-Jumping traffic signals in a light car or on a motorcycle
-Exceeding speed limit by not more than 80kmph
-Loading dangerous or inflammable materials without permission
-Escaping from a traffic officer
-Not leaving adequate distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you
-Exceeding speed limit by not more than 60kmph
-Failing to open school bus Stop sign or ignoring traffic rules
-Failing to stop at the school bus Stop sign
-Transporting passengers without permission
-Failing to give priority to emergency vehicles, ambulance, police, or motorcade
-Driving under the influence of alcohol
-Driving under the influence of drugs or similar substances
-Causing someone’s death
-Causing an accident resulting in severe injuries
