No discount on traffic fine for these violations in UAE : Police

Abu Dhabi Police on Wednesday announced a 50 per cent discount on all traffic fines registered before December 22, provided the fines are paid off within three months.

The following violations are excluded from discounts :

-Dangerous driving

-Damaging public or private property

-Overtaking from the hard shoulder

-Dangerous driving by heavy trucks

-Driving a heavy truck that damages public or private property

-Jumping the red light while driving a heavy truck

-A heavy truck overturns, or causes the overturning of other vehicles

-Dangerous overtaking by heavy trucks

-Driving a noisy car

-Sudden deviation

-Using hand-held mobile phone while driving

-Any kind of distracted driving

-Jumping traffic signals in a light car or on a motorcycle

-Exceeding speed limit by not more than 80kmph

-Loading dangerous or inflammable materials without permission

-Escaping from a traffic officer

-Not leaving adequate distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you

-Exceeding speed limit by not more than 60kmph

-Failing to open school bus Stop sign or ignoring traffic rules

-Failing to stop at the school bus Stop sign

-Transporting passengers without permission

-Failing to give priority to emergency vehicles, ambulance, police, or motorcade

-Driving under the influence of alcohol

-Driving under the influence of drugs or similar substances

-Causing someone’s death

-Causing an accident resulting in severe injuries