Rs 5 lakh donated by Pejawar mutt for Ram Mandir

The Pejawar mutt from Udupi has donated the initial amount of Rs 5 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

The cheque for the amountwas handed over to treasurer Swami Govinddev Giri during the first meeting of the Rama Janmabhoomi Theerthakshetra Trust on Wednesday. Also, the prasaadam from the matt has been also given to all the trustees.

This was informed by Pejawar mutt chief Swami Vishwa Prasanna Teertha, who attended the meeting regarding the Trust which was held in Delhi.

The public also will have an opportunity to donate for the temple construction and arrangement would be made to remit the donation amount to thetrusts bank account, he said.