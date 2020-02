Three persons were killed in a car accident in Yadadri district. A car accidentally crashed into the Velanki lake at Ramannappettu Mandalam. Madhu (37), son Manikantha (9) and ward member Sridhar Reddy (25) were killed in the accident. The accident happened on Saturday afternoon.

Madhu is Sarpeni Goodem Sarpanch’s son-in-law and the family were returning home after a function when their car lost control and drowned in the lake.