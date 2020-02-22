‘US president’s Beast’: Know more about the world’s most safest car used by US president: See pics

US President’s official car ‘Beast’ is the most safest car in the world. This car is considered as the safest car across the world due to its special features. It has customised security features.

Beast is a 2018 model Cadillac. The special limousine has a custom-built medium-duty truck frame design and is the only of its kind vehicle in the world.

The car is maintained by the United States Secret Service. The car is transported to wherever the US president goes around the world. And is is transported in the hold of Air Force One.

Know the special features of ‘Beast’:

The body of The Beast is covered in military grade armour at least five inches thick. Combination of dual hardness steel, aluminium, titanium and ceramic to break up projectiles.

The doors of The Beast are armoured-plated, 8 inches thick and the weight of a cabin door of a Boeing 757 jet. When closed they form a 100% seal to protect the occupants in the event of even a chemical attack. They can also be electrified to prevent intruders.

The windows of The Beast have five layers of glass and polycarbonate. They can withstand armour-piercing bullets. None but the driver’s window can open, that too by only 3 inches. The chassis of The Beast has reinforced steel plates to protect the vehicle from bomb attacks.

The Kevlar-reinforced tyres are shred and puncture resistant with steel rims underneath. This enables the car to run even in case the tyres are destroyed.

The rear compartment of The Beast seats the President and up to four passengers with glass partition. Only the President has access to a switch to lower it. The car also has a panic button as well as its own oxygen supply.

The President’s seat at the rear has a satellite phone with a direct line to the Vice President and the Pentagon.

The fuel tank is armoured-plated and filled with a special foam that prevents it from exploding even after being involved in a crash. The boot part of the vehicle has fire fighting system, tear gas and smoke-screen dispensers.

The car is armed with pump-action shotguns and tear gas cannons. Bags of the President’s blood type is kept on board in case he needs transfusion. The driver’s compartment has a communications centre and a GPS tracking system.

At the front, under the grille is a hidden camera with night-vision facility. The chauffeur who drives The Beast is specially trained by the US Secret Service to cope with the most demanding of driving conditions, including escape and evasion and a 180-degree ‘J-turn’. It can also lay down oil slick to prevent vehicles from chasing it.

The vehicle is powered by a 5.0-litre diesel engine with mileage as low as 3 kmpl due to its weight and size.