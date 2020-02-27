Airlines in UAE temporarily suspends operations

Fly Dubai, the airline company based in Dubai has announced that flight services to Iran has been temporarily suspended. The air carrier announced that this decision was taken following a instruction from the e General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The flight services to Iranian cities of Esfahan, Lar, Mashhad, Shiraz and Tehran has been suspended. Earlier Fly Dubai has suspended its operations to Bahrain till February 28.

Fly Dubai informed that passengers who were affected and need to change the existing ticket booking must send an email to letstalk@flydubai.com with ‘Travel restrictions’ in the subject line. They will be able to rebook to another destination or will get a refund.

passengers can also contact the Fly Dubai Contact Centre on (+971) 600 54 44 45 or can message on Facebook.