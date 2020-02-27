China to send ‘duck army’ to help Pakistan fight locusts

A video released by China’s state-run news website CGTN shows thousands of ducks waddling down a road to confront 400 billion locusts approaching the country near the border where it meets Pakistan and India.

Each duck can “control” a four-square-meter of land and eat the locusts invading it.

This isn’t the first time that China has used such “duck troops” to deal with locust swarms. In June 2018, the country’s Xinjiang area, which has dry weather conditions, was under a similar attack by locusts. Authorities had then released 1,000 ducks that would eat the insects.

Locusts are also a delicacy in China and farmers often turn to catching locusts to sell them if some of their crops get destroyed.