Fuel prices for March announced

The Fuel Price Committee in UAE has announced the fuel prices for the month of March. The prices were announced on Thursday.

Super 98 petrol is priced at Dh.2.16 per litre.Special 95 petrol will cost Dh. 2.04 per litre. E Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh.1.97 per litre. Diesel will cost Dh. 2.25 per litre.

The prices has come down when compared to rate of fuel in February this year. In February, the fuel prices were Super 98 petrol at Dh2.24 a litre, Special 95 at Dh2.12 a litre, E-Plus 91 at Dh2.05 a litre and while diesel priced at Dh2.40 a litre.

The prices were shared by Adnoc Distribution.