Rajinikanth’s Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, Teaser Out : Watch Here

Teaser of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth, reveals the premiere date of the episode. The special episode will air on March 23 at 8 pm on Discovery.

A clip with glimpses of Rajinikanth and show’s host Bear Grylls was shared by the channel on Thursday morning. The caption read, “Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery.”

Not too long ago, a motion poster of the episode was shared by the makers. Into The Wild with Bear Grylls marks the television debut of Rajinikanth. In an earlier tweet, Grylls had shared his experience of working on the project.