Saudi Arabia bans entry for Umrah pilgrims

The Saudi Arabian government has announced a temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims. The decision came over the fear of novel coronavirus infection. By this move the Saudi government aims at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The government also announced the Saudi nationals and citizens of GCC countries will not be able to use a national identity card to travel to and from the Kingdom for the time being. Exemption will be given to Saudi’s returning home.

The Foreign Ministry also informed that it is also suspending visas for tourists visiting from countries where the new virus is a danger.

Saudi Arabia receives around 7 million Umrah pilgrims a year.