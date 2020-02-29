Actress Sonal Chauhan Latest Photo Gallery : See Pics

Sonal Chauhan is an Indian fashion model, singer and actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Hindi cinema.She has won several beauty contests and made her debut as an actress in the movie Jannat.

She was crowned as the Miss World Tourism 2005 at Miri, Sarawak state of Malaysia. She is the first Indian to have claimed Miss World Tourism title. She has also appeared in the ads of brands like DishTV, Ponds and Nokia.She also appeared on the cover page of FHM and The Man magazine (October 2000). She walked the ramp as show stopper for jewellery brand YS18 at the India International Jewelry Week 2011.