‘He spiked my drink, tried to molest me”: Actress revealed casting couch experience

‘Me Too’ allegations are not new to Indian entertainment industry. Many to Indian actresses had revelaed their horrific casting couch experiences and also revelaed the sexual molestations and assaults faced from top personalities in the industry.

Adding to the long que of ‘Me Too’, now Big Boss contestant Rashmi Desai has revealed the casting couch experience that she faced in the industry. In an interview given to Pinkvilla, the television actress has revealed that she has also faced casting couch.

” I still remember that I was told if you don’t go through casting couch, you won’t get work. his name is Suraj and I don’t know where is he now. First time we met, he asked me about my statistics and I didn’t know what it meant back then. I told him I don’t knew and he knew that she’s completely unaware of things. He was the first person who tried to taking advantage of mer and tried to molest me in some or the other way”, said Rashmi.

She also revealed that another man tried to molest her during an audition. ” one day, he called me for an audition and I was excite. So I reached the place but there was no one there except him. There were no cameras and he tried his level best to spike my drink and get me unconscious. I kept saying i dont to do. Somehow, he wanted to psyche my mind. Form there, I managed to come out after two and a half hours and I told my mother everything”, she said.

Rashmi Desai rose into fame after reaching the final of Big Boss Season 13. She has acted in TV Shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak.