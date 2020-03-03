ICC Test Rankings: India retains top position

In cricket, India cricket team has continued its rule on the top of the ICC Test Rankings. The Indian cricket team with 116 points is in the first position of the ICC Test Rankings although the team faced 2-0 defeat in the test series against New Zealand.

India is followed by New Zealand with 110 points and Australia with 108 points. The new ICC rankings were released on today.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is in the second position in the ICC test batsman rankings. Virat has scored only 38 runs from four innings against New Zealand. Steve Smith of Australia is in the top position. He is ahead of Kohli with a 25 point difference. Marnus Labuschagn of Australia is in the third position followed by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.