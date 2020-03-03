PM Narendra Modi reveals the reason for ‘giving up’ social media ; Check out new Tweets

PM Modi stirred up a storm on social media on Monday when he announced he’s considering the possibility of giving up all social media handles. In a tweet from his official Twitter handle, Modi said, “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.”

The tweet, which spread like wildfire across all social media platforms, elicited responses from across the political spectrum. Modi’s political rival and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was one of the first people to respond. Gandhi used the opportunity to mock the Prime Minister saying, “Give up hatred, not social media accounts”.

After setting off a buzz of speculations with his tweet late Monday, the prime minister Tuesday said he was only “giving away” his social media accounts for a day on International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8. He said it is for “women whose life and work inspire us”. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs, the prime minister said in his tweet, adding that the selected entries will get a chance to take over Modi’s social media accounts and share their thoughts and ideas with the world on International Women’s Day.