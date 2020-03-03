Release date of ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra announced

The release date of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ was announced by the makers of the film. The first look posters of the film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra was also released.

The film has Arjun Kapoor playing the role of Pinky Dahiya and Parineeti Chopra plays the role of Sandeep Kaur.

The film directed by Dibakar Banerjee is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The film was supposed to hit screens in 2018 but later postponed its release to 2019 but it did not happened. Now it is announced that the dark comedy film will hit theatres on March 20.